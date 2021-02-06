UrduPoint.com
Five Women Child Protection Specialists Sworn In Before ADJD Under-Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) Five women child protection specialists were sworn in before Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, as part of the legal requirements to begin performing their child protection duties in accordance with the Federal Child Protection Law No. 3 of 2016 (commonly known as Wadeema Law) and the executive regulations thereof.

At the end of the swearing-in ceremony, Youssef Al Abri congratulated the five female specialists, wishing them the best of success in carrying out their important work, stressing the importance of the role assigned to them under the Wadeema law in terms of preventive intervention in cases where the health or safety of the child is threatened, and therapeutic intervention in cases of child abuse, exploitation and neglect in violation of the provisions of the law and the regulations and decisions made pursuant thereto.

Al Abri also highlighted the attention and care given to children at all levels in the United Arab Emirates as part of a sustainable approach based on an effective legislative and executive structure.

On the other hand, the Undersecretary of the ADJD stated that child protection specialists had previously attended a preparatory programme for obtain the capacity of judicial officer and which was delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

"This is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to provide a judicial and legal structure to contribute to the success of society's efforts to create a child-friendly environment, based on scientific foundations and to develop training plans to promote a child-friendly justice in accordance with best standards and practices," Al Abri explained.

The preparatory programme, Al Abri added, covered a number of theoretical and practical courses, including familiarizing the trainees with aspects of judicial and administrative officer capacity in accordance with the laws and regulations being in force in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, building their capacity to take preventive legal measures to protect children from abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence, and introducing them to the knowledge, trends, behaviours and skills needed to respond to the needs of children victims of violence.

The programme also provided an intensive training on the aspects of legal and judicial protection contained in international treaties, federal and local legislations, which constitute an integrated system for the protection of children, the sustainability of their development and the guarantee of their rights.

