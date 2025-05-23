Flash Floods At Indonesian Gold Mine Kill 15, Leave 4 Missing
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 08:31 PM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Fifteen people have been confirmed dead and four others remain missing after flash floods struck a gold mining site in Jim Village, Arfak Mountains District, West Papua in Indonesia.
According to Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, search and rescue teams recovered 15 bodies and identified eight of the victims. Efforts are ongoing to locate the four individuals still unaccounted for.
