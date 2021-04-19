UrduPoint.com
FM Stresses Need To Strengthen Bilateral Ties B/w Pakistan, UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:08 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the need to nurture and further strengthen close bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was talking to UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence & Commissioner General of EXPO 2020 Dubai Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Foreign Minister discussed the prospects of enhancing bilateral cooperation, particular in the fields of investment, tourism and related infrastructure and strengthening the bonds of amity between the peoples of the two countries.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the importance of tolerance and coexistence in presenting the true image of islam and the Islamic society.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the positive role played by the Pakistani expatriates in the development of both countries.

Thanking the UAE's leadership for their considerate approach towards expatriates, the Foreign Minister briefed Sheikh Nahyan about the issues faced by the Pakistani community, in particular the restrictions on visa-related matters. He stressed the importance of resolving them at the earliest.

Sheikh Nahyan acknowledged the positive contribution of the Pakistani expatriates to the UAE's progress and agreed on the need to strengthen people to people linkages.

The two ministers also exchanged views in detail on the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Lauding the one-of-its-kind mega event in the region, Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the UAE's support in setting up the Pakistan Pavilion in the EXPO.

