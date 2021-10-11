UrduPoint.com

FNC Parliamentary Division Participates In Meetings Of Arab Parliament’s Standing Committees, Sub-committees In Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) A Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division delegation is participating in the meetings of the Arab Parliament’s committees, which began today in Cairo as part of the first session of the first term of the parliament’s third legislative chapter, and concludes on 16th October, 2021.

The delegation includes Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the FNC Parliamentary Division, Vice President of the Arab Parliament, and Member of the Foreign and Political Affairs and National Security Committee; Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Vice President of the Council and Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee; Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Vice President of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament.

The Foreign and Political Affairs and National Security Committee will discuss political and security developments in the Arab region, a bill on cybersecurity in Arab countries, and its draft action plan for the second term of the parliament.

The Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee will discuss developments related to the draft bill on combatting violence against women, the Arab League plan related to the Arab Convention to Combat Violence against Women and Girls and Domestic Violence, and the adoption of a general framework of the report on the social situation in the Arab world in 2021, as well as the drafting of a report on Arab countries' efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Economic and Financial Affairs Committee will discuss a report on the economic situation in the Arab world in 2020, its draft action plan for the second term of the third legislative chapter in 2021, as well as various topics related to financial activities and trade.

The Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee will discuss its draft action plan for the second term of the third legislative chapter in 2021 and the report of the first meeting of the sub-committee responsible for human rights in the Arab region, in addition to several relevant topics.

The Arab Parliament will hold the first session of the second term of its third legislative chapter on 16th October, 2021, at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

