Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Abu Dhabi Ports Delegation; Reviews Infrastructure Project Updates

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received a delegation from AD Ports Group, headed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to enhance development initiatives and support the path of sustainable growth in Al Dhafra.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest updates regarding the projects implemented by AD Ports Group to develop marine infrastructure and cruise ship facilities on Sir Bani Yas Island.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of the ongoing infrastructure projects in creating an integrated development environment that contributes to enhancing the quality of life for Abu Dhabi residents, while aligning with the sustainable development goals across the emirate, including Al Dhafra. He highlighted that these efforts fall within the directives and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who attaches special importance to sustainable development across the nation and is keen to enable strategic projects that strengthen the UAE’s position on the global economic map and enhance societal wellbeing.

“Increasing the infrastructure capacity of Sir Bani Yas Island aims to attract more visitors and reinforce the island’s position as a premier destination for luxury yachts and cruise ships, further consolidating Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global maritime hub,” Sheikh Hamdan said during the meeting.

For his part, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said, “The vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Al Dhafra Region serves as a key driver in our efforts to position Sir Bani Yas Island as a world-class maritime and tourism destination.”

He added that the Group is working on plans to expand the island’s infrastructure capacity and enhance services for luxury yachts and cruise ships

