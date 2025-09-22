Trinasolar Earns Tier 1 Status In S&P Global’s Cleantech Rankings

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) Trinasolar has been named among the world’s Tier 1 Cleantech Companies by S&P Global Commodity Insights, earning recognition for both its solar PV modules and energy storage systems. The announcement places Trinasolar in the premier league of global clean energy manufacturers, emphasizing its leadership in technology, scale, and sustainability.

The Tier 1 classification, unveiled on September 8, is based on six core dimensions: global scale, market presence, diversification, financial performance, technological innovation, and corporate sustainability. Only companies surpassing benchmarks in at least four categories are awarded Tier 1 status.

“Being named as Tier 1 by S&P Global for both solar PV modules and energy storage systems further underscores our global influence, sustainability leadership, and capability to deliver world-class integrated smart energy solutions,” said Helena Li, President at Trinasolar.

Edurne Zoco, Ph.D., Executive Director of Research and Analysis, Clean Energy Technology at S&P Global Commodity Insights, explained the purpose of the list: “Our Tier 1 list is designed to help suppliers stand out in a crowded field and aid developers, offtakers and those procuring or financing equipment and renewable project development in identifying reliable and resilient partners.”

Trinasolar has been at the forefront of the photovoltaic sector for nearly three decades, credited with pioneering breakthroughs such as 210mm wafer technology and advancing n-type i-TOPCon solar cells. These innovations have pushed the industry into the 600W+ and 700W+ era, delivering higher power output, greater efficiency, and long-term durability.

At the same time, the company has strategically expanded into energy storage since 2015, developing full-stack capabilities from cells and battery packs to AC-side systems. Supported by a global service network across 180+ countries and regions, including over 100 spare parts warehouses

To date, Trinasolar has shipped over 200GW of 210mm modules worldwide, alongside more than 12GWh of energy storage systems, with annual shipments projected to reach 8–10GWh by 2025.

The recognition comes as Pakistan accelerates its shift toward renewable energy. Between July 2024 and March 2025, the country imported 12.7 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV modules —a remarkable figure given its total installed power generation capacity from all sources is 46.6 GW.

In a rapidly expanding market, the global recognition of Tier 1 providers like Trinasolar brings significant reassurance to developers, financiers, and industrial users. Partnering with manufacturers renowned for their reliability and innovation ensures long-term value and exceptional performance, making quality the key to success in this sector.Analysts argue that in such a rapidly expanding market, global recognition of Tier 1 providers like Trinasolar offers valuable reassurance to developers, financiers, and industrial users. Aligning with manufacturers recognized for reliability and innovation helps ensure long-term value and performance in a sector where quality can be the difference between success and failure.

Trinasolar’s inclusion in S&P Global’s inaugural Tier 1 list further cements its position as a trusted leader in the global clean energy transition. For markets such as Pakistan, where the need for sustainable, cost-effective power has never been greater, the recognition underlines the importance of choosing technology partners with a proven record of innovation, reliability, and resilience.