1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The UAE is currently home to nearly 1,300 Korean companies, representing a growth of more than 16% compared to the end of August 2024, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

He made the remarks while receiving a delegation of business leaders from Republic of Korea led by Yoon Jin-sik, Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in Abu Dhabi. The delegation included representatives of 25 Korean companies operating in sectors such as technology, healthcare, energy, investment, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles.

The minister said the UAE has become a vital economic partner for the Republic of Korea, serving as a key gateway for Korean exports to the middle East and North Africa. He stressed that the country offers a highly competitive business environment and an attractive investment climate, which continues to encourage Korean firms to expand their presence across diverse economic sectors.