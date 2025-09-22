Dengue Cases Rise In Islamabad, 12 New Patients Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Dengue cases continued to rise in the federal capital as 12 new patients were reported during the past 24 hours, on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Dengue cases continued to rise in the Federal capital as 12 new patients were reported during the past 24 hours, on Monday.
According to private news channel, health authorities said that 11 of the cases were reported from rural areas and one from an urban locality.
These included five from Rawal, two from Tarlai, and five from other areas. All patients are under treatment at various hospitals.
The dengue surveillance teams inspected 151 sites, declaring 11 as hotspots, where immediate preventive measures were taken.
The district administration reported carrying out thousands anti-dengue activities across Islamabad. In addition, fumigation and preventive measures were conducted around 813 houses near the residences of 17 patients.
Authorities said strict action was underway to curb mosquito breeding sites and control the spread of the virus.
