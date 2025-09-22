3 Dead After Falling Into Sewage Drain In Raiwind
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Three people, including two brothers, died while another was rescued after falling into a sewage drain in Raiwind on Monay
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Three people, including two brothers, died while another was rescued after falling into a sewage drain in Raiwind on Monay.
According to a private news channel, four men fell into a drain operated under the supervision of the Public Health Engineering Department.
Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and pulled out one injured person along with the bodies.
The survivor was identified as Asif.
Eyewitnesses said the men, who were contractors working at a disposal station, had entered the drain to repair a motor when they fainted due to toxic gas and fell inside.
Rescue officials later recovered all three bodies, identified as Nisar, Naveed and Asif Umar.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore took notice of the incident and directed the WASA managing director to expedite rescue operations.
Recent Stories
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including ..
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported2 minutes ago
-
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel9 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter9 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 20253 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail3 minutes ago
-
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including Ring Road3 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announces Rs10mn for each Tirah blast victi ..3 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing13 minutes ago