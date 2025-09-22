Open Menu

3 Dead After Falling Into Sewage Drain In Raiwind

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 11:54 PM

3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind

Three people, including two brothers, died while another was rescued after falling into a sewage drain in Raiwind on Monay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Three people, including two brothers, died while another was rescued after falling into a sewage drain in Raiwind on Monay.

According to a private news channel, four men fell into a drain operated under the supervision of the Public Health Engineering Department.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and pulled out one injured person along with the bodies.

The survivor was identified as Asif.

Eyewitnesses said the men, who were contractors working at a disposal station, had entered the drain to repair a motor when they fainted due to toxic gas and fell inside.

Rescue officials later recovered all three bodies, identified as Nisar, Naveed and Asif Umar.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore took notice of the incident and directed the WASA managing director to expedite rescue operations.

