Punjab Govt. Stood With People During Floods: Azma Bukhari
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Monday said the provincial government performed splendidly during the recent floods
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Monday said the provincial government performed splendidly during the recent floods.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her cabinet working “like laborers” to oversee relief and administrative measures on the ground.
She said the chief minister personally supervised all rescue and rehabilitation work, ensuring protection of lives, livestock, and property, as well as adequate medical arrangements.
Bukhari questioned the role of “flood politics” during the crisis, stressing that the entire provincial leadership remained among the people. She regretted attempts at propaganda and political point scoring over a natural disaster.
Recent Stories
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
Two killed in Nowshera firing
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel1 minute ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter1 minute ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt43 minutes ago
-
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case43 minutes ago
-
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire56 minutes ago
-
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 2443 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA57 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiatives57 minutes ago
-
Shahmir Khan Bhutto appointed as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division57 minutes ago