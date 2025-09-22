Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Monday said the provincial government performed splendidly during the recent floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Monday said the provincial government performed splendidly during the recent floods.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her cabinet working “like laborers” to oversee relief and administrative measures on the ground.

She said the chief minister personally supervised all rescue and rehabilitation work, ensuring protection of lives, livestock, and property, as well as adequate medical arrangements.

Bukhari questioned the role of “flood politics” during the crisis, stressing that the entire provincial leadership remained among the people. She regretted attempts at propaganda and political point scoring over a natural disaster.