France welcomes freeze on Palestinian territories annexation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) PARIS, 14th August 2020 (WAM) - France welcomed the agreement between the UAE and Israel to further stop Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.

In a statement issued Thursday, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Israel's decision to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank under the historic agreement is a "positive step".

"The accord paved the way for a resumption of talks between Israelis and Palestinians with the aim to establish two states, which is the only option to achieve peace in the region," the Ministry added.