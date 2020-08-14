UrduPoint.com
France Welcomes Freeze On Palestinian Territories Annexation

Fri 14th August 2020

France welcomes freeze on Palestinian territories annexation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) PARIS, 14th August 2020 (WAM) - France welcomed the agreement between the UAE and Israel to further stop Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.

In a statement issued Thursday, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Israel's decision to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank under the historic agreement is a "positive step".

"The accord paved the way for a resumption of talks between Israelis and Palestinians with the aim to establish two states, which is the only option to achieve peace in the region," the Ministry added.

More Stories From Middle East

