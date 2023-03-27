Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of promoting positive dialogue on various topics of concern for the community and its pivotal role in raising the public’s awareness of a variety of social and humanitarian issues.

He made this statement during the first lecture of the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis held in Qasr Al Rumaila, titled, “The Spiritual Elements in the Poetry of Abi Al Tayyib Al Mutanabbi”, a famous Abbasid-era Arab poet, delivered by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Centre for the Arabic Language and Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad also highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for cultural and intellectual initiatives that contribute to the community.

In his lecture, Dr. Ali bin Tamim spoke about the spiritual values in Al Mutanabbi’s poetry, as well as his life and biography.

The majlis hosts a range of intellectuals, writers and poets and speakers in social and humanitarian sciences through a series of lectures during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The session was attended by directors and officials in Fujairah and the youth.