Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in Season 25, opens partner registration for next season

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) DUBAI, 21st May, 2021 (WAM) – Looking to the future with a clear vision for its sustained success, Global Village announced that more than 4.5 million guests came through their doors in the Silver Jubilee season.

The UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment has begun its preparations for Season 26, with strategic direction and the park's long-standing traditions of creativity, teamwork, and collaboration once again serving as a collective foundation for development. It invited the investor and wider business community to take advantage of strong forecasts for the coming season.

Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village, said, "Whether business owners are beginning a new journey or broadening their horizons, Global Village has always provided a platform to turn ambition into business success. We are proud to support SMEs and help them achieve their goals, and we will once again bring our experience and resources together to support fresh ideas from our partners. We are also committed to serving as a launchpad for International businesses to pilot their concepts in the region. Our infrastructure, reputation and a strong foothold in the market presents businesses with unparalleled opportunities."

For entrepreneurs considering joining Global Village’s partnership ecosystem for the upcoming season, recent figures highlight the potential business advantages that await. From October through to May, Global Village showed itself to be a mainstay of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, breaking barriers and establishing new standards while showcasing Dubai’s "open for business" message to the world.

Apart from the 4.5-plus million visitors over the 190-day Silver Jubilee Season, there were 78 cultures represented in 26 pavilions across the park, more than 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets. This resulted in over 5,000 commercial partners and exhibitors gaining valuable business during the six month season.

Global Village places a large number of facilities at the service of their partners. With everything from visa services to insurance and a dedicated team works hand in hand with even the most inexperienced entrepreneurs to give them the best chance of success. The award-winning Global Village mobile app launched in Season 25 ensures guests can find information on businesses and quickly locate every outlet through the GPS-powered venue navigation system. The next-generation "GV Pay" e-wallet also gives guests the option of contactless and cashless payment across the destination, ensuring smooth and seamless business operations.

Global Village also provides a plethora of promotional opportunities. Over and above the traditional digital platforms, Season 25 partners were invited to be involved in achieving 25 Guinness World Records provided them great PR exposure. A fashion shoot with Zahrat al Khaleej - the highly acclaimed Arabic luxury fashion magazine showcased products from different pavilions and significantly boosted both reputation and sales for many fashion and accessories artisans and boutiques across the park. In Season 26, the teams are planning creative new activations which will form part of the park’s continued efforts to support the UAE business ecosystem and help entrepreneurs attain the business success they deserve.