Halting annexation of Palestinian territories opens new avenues for regional peace and stability: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories will open new horizons for peace and stability in the region, said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"Today's joint announcement by the UAE, the United States and Israel to further stop annexation of Palestinian territories is a great breakthrough in the Arab-Israeli and a key diplomatic achievement that will open new horizons for peace and stability in the region," Sheikh Abdullah wrote on his Twitter account.