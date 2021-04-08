Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday opened the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The opening ceremony shed extensive light on the UAE’s achievements over the past 50 years and its vision and future aspirations.

During the event, Emirati competitor Saud Al Hosani delivered the opening speech on behalf of Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, who thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his generous patronage of the championship.

The 12th edition of the championship kicked off Tuesday with the world’s best U18 jiu-jitsu athletes competing for glory at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena, in the presence of a number of VIPs.

The opening saw the UAE’s home heroes represent their country with skill and determination, scooping 34 medals - 12 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze.

The 12th edition of the ADWPJJC runs until April 9 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, bringing together hundreds of the sport’s top athletes to compete in a safe environment with strict health and safety protocols in place. Regular PCR testing, social distancing, and mandatory mask wearing, except for athletes during a bout on the mats, have been implemented to ensure the health and wellbeing of all participants.

The jiu-jitsu arena in Sheikh Zayed sports City today witnessed the Masters Category matches for holders of blue, purple, brown and black belts aged over 30 from various weight classes.

"Today, we witnessed a new page in Abu Dhabi's track record of achievements, as we demonstrated, to the world, our ability to adapt to changes and continue to make top-notch successes thanks to our advanced infrastructure provided under the unlimited support of our country's wise leadership," said Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who attended the opening ceremony today among other dignitaries.