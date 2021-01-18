Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at Al Marmoom

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended the Haqaqa (2-year-old) camel race held as part of the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track.

Celebrating its 4th edition this year, the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival aims to maintain authentic Arab heritage that shapes the Emirati national identity. Winners received lucrative prizes and precious symbols.