Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Dubai Civil Defence Team

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a team from Dubai Civil Defence, in the presence of Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended the team for their exceptional skill and performance in containing a recent building fire in Dubai, which they brought under control in record time using state-of-the-art firefighting equipment.

He highlighted the team’s readiness, praising their professionalism and advanced training that empowers them to operate the most sophisticated equipment. He also noted the value of the team’s efforts and wished them continued success in their vital mission to protect lives and property, reinforcing Dubai’s status as the world’s safest cities.

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan for his constant support, which continues to deeply inspire all members of Dubai Civil Defence. He reaffirmed the team’s commitment to excellence, skill development and modernisation of equipment in line with the leadership’s vision to consolidate Dubai’s status as a leading global city.

Last week, Dubai Civil Defence deployed ‘Shaheen’ drones to bring a fire in a residential building in Al Barsha under control. The advanced drones, designed to tackle fires in high-rise buildings up to 200 metres tall, are equipped with a 1,200-litre tank for water and firefighting foam, providing rapid and effective aerial support.

