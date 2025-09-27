Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time is in no way in favor of the Kashmir cause.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Azad Kashmir is an important part of Pakistan and protecting the rights of the Kashmiri people is Pakistan's top priority. After the May 2024 protest and the positive progress in approving the demands on it, the recent protest deadline is beyond comprehension, says PML-Q leader

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan is fighting the war for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris at practically every forum.He said that the agenda that the Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time is in no way in favor of the Kashmir cause.The Prime Minister is also carrying out the Kashmir cause very well at the United Nations forum.

He said that after the May 2024 protest, it was agreed to fulfill all the demands of reduction in inflation,electricity bills and taxes and its implementation was also ensured to a large extent.These concessions included introducing subsidy on flour,adjusting electricity prices to bring them closer to the cost of electricity generation from hydropower sources and eliminating some benefits reserved for the ruling class.

A financial package of Rs 23 billion was also approved to support these measures.And the Federal government has been working very seriously to ensure its implementation.He said that in this context, the action committee’s threat of another lockdown and protest is beyond comprehension and is indicative of an agenda that is giving the impression of a well-thought-out conspiracy to plunge Azad Kashmir into crisis.