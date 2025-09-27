- Home
Trophy Photoshoot Between Pakistan And India Captains Uncertain Ahead Of Asia Cup Final
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:28 PM
Pre-final photoshoot with Pakistan and India captains may not take place amid rising tensions.
Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Pakistan and India will face each other in the Asia Cup final tomorrow (Sunday) in Dubai.
Due to rising tensions between the two sides, the traditional pre-final photoshoot with both captains and the trophy has been cancelled.
Organizers confirmed that no such event took place on Saturday, though a final decision will be made before Sunday’s match.
With India having avoided handshakes with Pakistan players in their earlier encounters, a joint photoshoot ahead of the final also appears unlikely.
Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha will hold a press conference tonight at 7 p.m. (PST), followed by the team’s training session from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the ICC academy in Dubai.
