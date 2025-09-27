Open Menu

Trophy Photoshoot Between Pakistan And India Captains Uncertain Ahead Of Asia Cup Final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:28 PM

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Pakistan and India will face each other in the Asia Cup final tomorrow (Sunday) in Dubai.

Due to rising tensions between the two sides, the traditional pre-final photoshoot with both captains and the trophy has been cancelled.

Organizers confirmed that no such event took place on Saturday, though a final decision will be made before Sunday’s match.

With India having avoided handshakes with Pakistan players in their earlier encounters, a joint photoshoot ahead of the final also appears unlikely.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha will hold a press conference tonight at 7 p.m. (PST), followed by the team’s training session from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the ICC academy in Dubai.

