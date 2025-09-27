Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cup final

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pre-final photoshoot with Pakistan and India captains may not take place amid rising tensions.

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Pakistan and India will face each other in the Asia Cup final tomorrow (Sunday) in Dubai.

Due to rising tensions between the two sides, the traditional pre-final photoshoot with both captains and the trophy has been cancelled.

Organizers confirmed that no such event took place on Saturday, though a final decision will be made before Sunday’s match.

With India having avoided handshakes with Pakistan players in their earlier encounters, a joint photoshoot ahead of the final also appears unlikely.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha will hold a press conference tonight at 7 p.m. (PST), followed by the team’s training session from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the ICC academy in Dubai.