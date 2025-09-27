Diljit Dosanjh Slams Ban On Sardaar Ji 3, Questions Double Standards
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2025 | 12:36 PM
At a Malaysia concert, actor Diljit Dosanjh called the ban on his film Sardaar Ji 3 illogical, criticizing Indian media and highlighting contradictions as the Asia Cup continues despite regional tensions.
KUALA LUMPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Punjabi Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh strongly criticized the Indian government and media during his concert in Malaysia, calling the ban on his film Sardaar Ji 3 “illogical.”
Expressing surprise, Dosanjh remarked that while his film faced a ban, the Asia Cup 2025 was continuing without interruption.
Speaking to his fans, he said:
“My film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February, whereas the Pahalgam incident happened in April. We all want justice and punishment for the culprits, but the difference is that my film was made before the attack, while cricket matches were still being played even after.”
During the concert, Dosanjh spotted someone waving the Indian flag and said, “This is the flag of my country, and it will always be respected.
” However, he harshly criticized the Indian media, stating, “The media left no stone unturned in branding me a traitor, but Punjabis and Sikhs can never go against their country.”
It is worth noting that after the Pahalgam incident, the Film Federation of India not only demanded a ban on Sardaar Ji 3 but also called for a boycott of Dosanjh. Although the film was not released in India, it achieved remarkable success internationally.
Dosanjh’s remarks come at a time when cricket tournaments like the Asia Cup continue despite heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. He highlighted the contradiction, stressing that justice requires the same standards to be applied in all matters.
The actor reiterated his loyalty to India but raised questions over the inconsistency of government policies and media narratives.
