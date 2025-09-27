Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gilgit-Baltistan declared a non-tariff area; local traders exempted from taxes and penalties on stuck containers waived.

HUNZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) The Supreme Council and Traders’ Ittehad Committee have announced an end to their 68-day sit-in at Sost after reaching an agreement with the Federal government.

According to the joint statement, Gilgit-Baltistan has been declared a non-tariff area, exempting local traders from sales tax, income tax, and federal excise duty.

Additionally, one percent of customs revenue will be allocated through the provincial government for border area development.

The agreement also ensures that penalties on containers stuck for the past two years will be waived, while the goods and containers will be re-examined.