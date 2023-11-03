Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the nation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said the UAE flag will always stand as a symbol of pride thanks to the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Emirati people and their unceasing efforts to add to its impressive list of achievements.

His Highness said the invaluable contributions of the country's people had helped the UAE prosper and its flag was the embodiment of the drive and determination that characterised its successes. This enduring symbol would also serve as an inspiration for future generations, offering them invaluable lessons and motivation to aim for still higher levels of excellence and distinction while upholding the highest standards and best practices. This dedication would, in turn, further advance the UAE’s global competitiveness in diverse fields, he added.

His Highness was speaking on the occasion of UAE Flag Day, which is celebrated on 3 November in response to the call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, urging citizens and residents across the UAE to celebrate the UAE’s flag as a unifying symbol.

His Highness said the UAE Flag Day is an opportunity for citizens to express their strong sense of belonging to the nation and to demonstrate their patriotism and commitment to their leadership, which works tirelessly to ensure the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion.

The UAE Flag Day also serves to highlight the enduring and authentic values on which the UAE is founded, Sheikh Hamdan said. The occasion serves to bring Emiratis together as they express their deep allegiance to their nation's flag and their renewed commitment for their homeland, he added.

His Highness said the occasion, celebrated by both citizens and residents alike, symbolises gratitude towards the nation that has embraced people from all walks of life and enabled them to pursue their dreams and ambitions.

He added that the UAE has consciously chosen to be a land where tolerance and coexistence are the defining qualities of life, fostering a society characterised by kindness, peace, and harmony.

