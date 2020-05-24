Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service departments and meets with on personnel duty during Eid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) DUBAI, 24th May 2020 (WAM) - Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the world is not a coincidence but the result of dedicated efforts to ensure high levels of security and raise service excellence.

The collaboration between various social stakeholders and the cooperation extended by citizens and residents have also been key factors in achieving this exceptional profile. This cooperation plays a vital role in the emirate’s ability to overcome challenges in the current situation, he said.

His Highness’s remarks came as he visited a number of security and services departments in Dubai on the first day of Eid including the Dubai Police Station in Al Qusais, State Security Department, Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Ambulance. His Highness extended his best wishes to the staff of these entities on the occasion of Eid.

Sheikh Hamdan started his series of visits with the Dubai Police Station in Qusais, where he was welcomed by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and a number of senior officials. His Highness was briefed about Dubai Police’s preparedness to manage operations in the upcoming phase. Al Marri said Dubai Police has intensified patrols in various roads in Dubai and in crowded areas to ensure people comply with precautionary measures.

Sheikh Hamdan discussed the operations of Dubai Police with officials and exchanged Eid well-wishes. His Highness was informed about precautionary measures and operational procedures aimed at protecting Dubai Police personnel.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Dubai also met a number of volunteers participating in Dubai Police’s ‘Ride With Dubai Police’ initiative. The unique programme brings together volunteers to join Dubai Police officials in patrolling some locations in the emirate and sharing information with the public on the precautionary and preventive measures to combat COVID-19. His Highness thanked the volunteers for their efforts.

His Highness also visited the Dubai Civil Defense office in Al Qusais, where he was welcomed by Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi. He exchanged Eid well wishes with staff and discussed Dubai Civil Defence’s operations and preparedness to deal with any emergencies during Eid and the upcoming period. His Highness was also briefed about their role on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 and precautionary measures put in place to ensure the safety of Dubai Civil Defense personnel in the line of duty.

Following that, His Highness visited the offices of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services where he was welcomed by the CEO Khalifa Hassan Al Darrai. The Crown Prince was briefed about the department’s services developed as part of the efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak and its readiness to deal with potential emergencies and challenges.

He was briefed about recently introduced service initiatives including the use of advanced bikes and scooters to respond quickly to emergencies especially in peak times and crowded places.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the State Security Department in Dubai where he was welcomed by Director General of State Security in Dubai Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi and senior officials. He was briefed about security measures implemented during Eid and security arrangements put in place in collaboration with various local and Federal and international entities.

He also highlighted the important role of the State Security Department in ensuring high levels of safety and security in Dubai. He praised the efforts of the Department in the current period, which he said requires teamwork and close cooperation with society.

At the conclusion of his visits, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the diligence and commitment shown by the four entities and their staff during Eid. He also praised the work of the ‘unsung heroes’ and their dedication to their job. He said their efforts, which are critical to the safety, security and well-being of the community, are deeply appreciated by the leadership.