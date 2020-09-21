UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Rashid Receives Saif Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Saif bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, received today at his palace in Zabeel H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior who congratulated him on successful surgery that he has conducted recently.

Sheikh Saif also congratulated him on his safe return to the country and wished him good health and permanent happiness to serve the precious homeland.

