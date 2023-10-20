Open Menu

Huawei Launches Comprehensive Guide For Intelligent Campus To Achieve Net Zero Goals

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero goals

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 20th October, 2023 (WAM) – Huawei has launched the Future Net Zero Intelligent Campus White Paper for middle East and Central Asia at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, the world’s largest technology event. The white paper showcases Huawei's innovative concepts, solutions, and practical experience in the intelligent campus domain and provides a comprehensive guide for planning, building, and operating intelligent campuses throughout their life cycle.

David Shi, President, Enterprise business Group, Middle East & Central Asia region, Huawei and Li Ying, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Marketing & Solutions Sales, released the Future Net Zero Intelligent Campus white paper at GITEX GLOBAL 2023. This white paper outlines the development trend of intelligent campuses, defines the features of future intelligent campuses, and presents the form and blueprint framework of net zero intelligent campuses. It also explores how intelligent campuses can support high-speed and high-quality economic development, realize the zero-carbon strategy, and build an intelligent world where everything is connected.

David Shi said, “We have released this white paper to describe the net zero intelligent campus journey, and we're working with our partners to define an intelligent future, powered by the latest digital technologies and experiences.

"

As the Primary place for people to work and live, the intelligent campus is at the core of high-speed and high-quality economic development and is key to realizing the zero-carbon strategy, and for building an intelligent world where everything is connected. Huawei works with customers, partners, and consulting companies to share successful experiences in intelligent campus construction and operation, helping the campus on its path to being smart and low carbon.

Digitalization has emerged as a global catalyst for innovation and transformation, serving as a key indicator of a country's comprehensive strength and modernization. Smart cities embody countries' digital strategies and have become a key pillar in building and maintaining competitiveness. Campuses serve as fundamental city infrastructure and "testing grounds" for the world's leading cities to progress towards smart city status. Regional governments are actively building intelligent campuses, implementing innovative, green, net zero-carbon, agile, and human-centric development as part of ambitious smart city projects.

