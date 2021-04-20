Huda Beauty Pledges AED1 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Huda Beauty, Dubai-based beauty and cosmetics company, has pledged AED1 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Huda Beauty’s contribution will help provide one million meals to beneficiaries in targeted nations spanning the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Huda Kattan, Founder & Chairwoman of Huda Beauty, said, "This past year has seen so much struggle around the world, so we’re honoured to take part in the humbling humanitarian aid initiative, ‘100 Million Meals,’ that will be distributing food parcels to disadvantaged individuals during the blessed month of Ramadan."

Massive donations continue to pour in from individuals, businessmen and companies inside and outside the UAE since the Ramadan campaign launched on April 11th to provide food parcels that empower vulnerable communities to prepare their own meals. Every AED1 donated helps provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries across the world.

Food distribution has already begun in several countries through an integrated network of collaborations between the campaign’s organiser Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), Food Banking Regional Network, and humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries.

The campaign is part of UAE’s contribution to global efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition, exacerbated by the outbreak of COVID-19. Today, more than 52 million people in the MENA region are undernourished, and most of them women and children.

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made through four simple ways: website, SMS, bank transfer and call centre.

Entities and individuals can donate as little as AED10 to provide 10 meals, rising to AED500, through the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae. A bank transfer also enables people inside and outside the UAE to donate through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201).

Companies and people residing in the UAE can donate by sending "Meal" on SMS to the specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website, while big monetary donations can be made by reaching out to the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999.