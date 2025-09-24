Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Ajman

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, reviewed the results of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey in Ajman for 2024 and the first half of 2025, through a detailed presentation prepared by the Ajman Statistics Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the survey results are a pivotal tool for understanding the living, social, and economic reality, and represent an essential foundation for developing developmental plans that enhance quality of life and support the path of sustainable development in the emirate.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the efforts of the Ajman Statistics Centre in preparing studies and surveys that provide comprehensive data reflecting various social and economic aspects of the emirate, in a way that contributes to the development of services, ensures that citizens’ needs are met, and raises their standard of living.

The survey aims to provide accurate data on income and consumption patterns in the emirate, enabling policymakers to design balanced development policies and strengthen initiatives to improve the living standards and quality of life of families in Ajman in the coming years.

H.H. the Ruler of Ajman also listened to a detailed explanation of the survey results presented by Dr. Hajar Al Habishi, Director- General of the Ajman Statistics Centre.

The presentation included comprehensive analyses of quality of life, social and economic well-being in the emirate, and details of spending on education and health sectors, in addition to identifying families’ self-sufficiency thresholds, consumption patterns, and living habits in Ajman.

The presentation further included in-depth results on the demographic characteristics of families in the emirate, living standards, income sources, daily living costs, as well as the classification of families by different categories. It also highlighted the needs of some special cases among Emirati families, and presented practical proposals to strengthen a culture of saving and promote financial investment.

The survey concluded with a set of recommendations focusing on enhancing social support networks, primarily by empowering low-income families and ensuring they receive their basic needs. The recommendations also emphasized encouraging Emirati families to launch private economic projects by providing incentives and financing programs that support their active participation in the labor market.

On a related note, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid also reviewed the Marriage and Divorce Report for 2024 and the first half of 2025, which showed a significant increase in the number of marriage contracts alongside a decline in divorce rates — a positive indicator of the stability of family and community fabric in the emirate.