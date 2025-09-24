Gold Prices Steady At Rs 398,800 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:56 PM
The All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported no change in gold rates
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady on Thursday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
The price of 24-karat gold stood unchanged at Rs 398,800 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stayed at Rs 341,906.
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold also held firm at $3,770 per ounce.
