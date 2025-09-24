Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported no change in gold rates

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady on Thursday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold stood unchanged at Rs 398,800 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams stayed at Rs 341,906.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold also held firm at $3,770 per ounce.