Open Menu

Shaheen Afridi Confident Of Pakistan’s Victory In Asia Cup Final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

Ahead of Pakistan’s Super Four clash with Bangladesh, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said the team is determined to lift the Asia Cup, adding that whichever side faces them in the final “will be defeated.”

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed confidence that his team will win the Asia Cup final regardless of the opponent.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s final Super Four match against Bangladesh, Afridi said, “We already play aggressive cricket — that’s how the game should be played.

We haven’t reached the final yet, but once we do, we are here to win the Asia Cup, and whichever team faces us in the final, we will defeat them.”

He dismissed concerns about Pakistan’s pace attack, noting that conditions sometimes favor batters more than bowlers. “I don’t think our fast bowlers are facing difficulties. My job is to keep the team’s morale high and focus on my cricket,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Bangladesh Job National University Afridi Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

32 seconds ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

59 seconds ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

10 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

16 minutes ago
 Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

31 minutes ago
Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

46 minutes ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

1 hour ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

2 hours ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports