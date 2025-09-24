Shaheen Afridi Confident Of Pakistan’s Victory In Asia Cup Final
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Ahead of Pakistan’s Super Four clash with Bangladesh, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said the team is determined to lift the Asia Cup, adding that whichever side faces them in the final “will be defeated.”
DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed confidence that his team will win the Asia Cup final regardless of the opponent.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s final Super Four match against Bangladesh, Afridi said, “We already play aggressive cricket — that’s how the game should be played.
We haven’t reached the final yet, but once we do, we are here to win the Asia Cup, and whichever team faces us in the final, we will defeat them.”
He dismissed concerns about Pakistan’s pace attack, noting that conditions sometimes favor batters more than bowlers. “I don’t think our fast bowlers are facing difficulties. My job is to keep the team’s morale high and focus on my cricket,” he added.
