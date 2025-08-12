Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Of DMIC

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 12:31 AM

Meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee (DMIC) was held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood, where the DC emphasized the importance of utilizing all resources to maintain peace and order, stating that elements affecting public order will not be tolerated

According to DC office, the meeting was briefed on the public order situation and various measures taken by the departments.

The DC said that all resources should be utilized to maintain the Revised National Action Plan and the public order situation.

Elements affecting the public order situation will not be tolerated under any circumstances because peace is fundamental to the development and prosperity of any area, therefore no compromise on the public order situation is acceptable.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held on the illegal spectrum and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities in this regard.

The DC further said that all departments should perform their duties diligently so that no miscreant elements can succeed in their nefarious objectives.

He also directed that adequate steps should be taken to prevent smuggling and zero tolerance should be demonstrated in this matter.

