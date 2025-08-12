DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Of DMIC
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 12:31 AM
Meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee (DMIC) was held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood, where the DC emphasized the importance of utilizing all resources to maintain peace and order, stating that elements affecting public order will not be tolerated
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee (DMIC) was held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood, where the DC emphasized the importance of utilizing all resources to maintain peace and order, stating that elements affecting public order will not be tolerated.
According to DC office, the meeting was briefed on the public order situation and various measures taken by the departments.
The DC said that all resources should be utilized to maintain the Revised National Action Plan and the public order situation.
Elements affecting the public order situation will not be tolerated under any circumstances because peace is fundamental to the development and prosperity of any area, therefore no compromise on the public order situation is acceptable.
On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held on the illegal spectrum and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities in this regard.
The DC further said that all departments should perform their duties diligently so that no miscreant elements can succeed in their nefarious objectives.
He also directed that adequate steps should be taken to prevent smuggling and zero tolerance should be demonstrated in this matter.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum2 minutes ago
-
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..27 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..27 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti27 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office27 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan33 minutes ago
-
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road14 minutes ago
-
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence day14 minutes ago
-
SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals14 minutes ago
-
Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day14 minutes ago