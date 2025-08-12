Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to hold dialogue for improving system and country’s interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to hold dialogue for improving system and country’s interest. We had offered talks to PTI but the founder of the party created deadlock on many occasions, he said while talking to a private television channel. Dialogue is imperative for resolving political issues, he said.

To a question, he said leaders of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government must review the policy so that concrete steps could be taken to flush out terrorism from provincial parts. He said Armed forces jawans are sacrificing their lives while fighting war on terrorism.

Commenting on Indian propaganda, he said despite minimum resources, Pakistan has achieved success on all fronts. He said Modi is facing criticism internally. To a question about present leadership role for Pakistan, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing best for national institutions and delivering to masses.

About party decisions, he said Nawaz Sharif has full authority to take party decisions. To a question about by elections, he said after receiving election schedule, we will have consultation. In reply to a question about bureaucracy, he said the government is spending a huge amount on bureaucracy and there is a need to streamline the system.