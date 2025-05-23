SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) SUTSNAX (formerly known as ASPIRELI) has officially inaugurated its state-of-the-art Research, Development & Testing Lab at the Sharjah Research, Technology & Innovation Park (SRTIP).

This major move signifies not only a strategic regional expansion, but also a bold step to offer validation services to all industries in GCC with an ISO IEC 17025 accredited Laboratory.

With the launch of this lab, Sharjah is poised to become a global hub for advanced automotive and aerospace validation, offering global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers a premium testing destination in the heart of the middle East.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, commented, “We proudly welcome SUTSNAX to the list of innovation-driven companies doing phenomenal work using next-generation technologies.

"SUTSNAX’s line of services are in sync with all that SRTI Park stands for - using innovative technology to create new solutions for industry and common people in general. SUTSNAX represents a welcome addition to our flock of companies and startups engaged in using cutting-edge technologies to develop superior innovations.”

Kishore Musale, Chairman of the SUTSNAX Group, said the company’s expansion in Sharjah underscores its commitment to advancing key sectors including electric vehicles to aerospace, medical, and robotics.

He noted that the new laboratory offers a global platform for industrial research and certification, strategically positioned between East and West.

“This isn’t just about testing components. It’s about accelerating a trillion-dollar transformation,” added the Chairman. “The market for flexible electronics alone is expected to exceed $5 trillion by 2040, and our group is positioned to become a global leader in supplying the components and systems that will drive this revolution,” he added.

Backed by powerful alliances with top-tier European leaders—Quad Industries (Belgium), ThermalTech (Austria), and HSP Engineering (Germany)— the SUTSNAX R&D & Testing Lab brings to the UAE the unmatched precision and excellence of European engineering.

The inauguration ceremony brought together distinguished leaders, engineering experts, and strategic partners from across Europe, India, North America, and the GCC, marking what can only be described as a historic leap for the UAE’s ambition to become a world hub for high-tech validation and product excellence.