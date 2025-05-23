DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed a strategic agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to advance healthcare regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi.

The new phase of the partnership will see the OECD conduct a comprehensive study to assess and support DoH’s regulatory reform journey. The project aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s healthcare regulatory framework by integrating Good Regulatory Practices (GRP), improving transparency, strengthening accountability, and fostering high-quality, sustainable healthcare for future generations.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, "A modern, high-performing healthcare system depends on robust regulation. By embedding evidence-based practices and international benchmarks, we are creating a more efficient and resilient regulatory environment, ultimately improving outcomes for patients and providers alike.”

This partnership with the OECD is a critical step in strengthening the regulatory foundation. It reinforces the department's commitment to world-class healthcare that is safe, transparent, and accountable, she added.

The newly launched Phase II builds on the foundation laid in 2019, when Phase I of the project focused on evaluating and enhancing DoH’s policy framework, building institutional capacity, and embedding evidence-based decision-making. Since then, DoH has implemented many of the OECD’s recommendations, resulting in greater predictability, optimised resource allocation, and improved regulatory performance.

Phase II will include a review of progress made on GRP reforms since 2019, the delivery of targeted technical assistance to reduce compliance costs, and the development of a robust public consultation framework.

The OECD will also assess DoH’s regulatory performance using the Indicators of Regulatory Policy and Governance (IREG) framework, which evaluates key areas such as regulatory impact assessments, stakeholder engagement, and post-implementation review.

An OECD in-person mission to Abu Dhabi will evaluate how existing healthcare regulations are reviewed and implemented, ensuring the new framework supports both current needs and future ambitions.