Hasan Ali Reflects On Karachi Kings' PSL Exit, Praises Team Efforts, Shadab's Captaincy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2025 | 01:25 PM
Pacer says they posted a decent total when they batted but their inability to take early wickets cost them match
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2025) Following Karachi Kings' elimination from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Vice-Captain Hasan Ali opened up about the team’s performance and their journey in the tournament during a post-match press conference.
Speaking candidly, Hasan said that while the team showed overall improvement and fought well, they failed to seize critical moments. “The team played good cricket collectively, but we couldn’t live up to expectations during key phases,” he remarked.
Reflecting on the eliminator against Lahore Qalandars, he admitted the powerplay proved decisive. “We posted a decent total when we batted, but our inability to take early wickets cost us the match,” Hasan explained.
Describing Karachi Kings’ exit as heartbreaking, he said, “We had high hopes of going all the way and winning the tournament, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
”
Hasan, who has recently made a return to the national side, said he was proud to be back in Pakistan colours. “It means a lot to me to make a comeback. I’m determined to give my best performance for the country,” he said.
Commenting on Lahore Qalandars’ performance, he credited their aggressive start. “They dominated the powerplay, which gave them a clear edge,” he added.
Hasan also acknowledged shortcomings in his own side’s bowling and fielding during the match. “Our body language was much better in the previous game, but today both bowling and fielding let us down,” he said.
The seasoned pacer praised Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan.
“I’ve learned a lot under his captaincy. The team that plays the best cricket deserves to win, but if you ask me, I’d like to see Shadab Khan’s team lift the trophy,” he added with a smile.
