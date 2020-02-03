UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Appoints Former Ambassador Navdeep Suri To Lead Its Expo 2020 Team

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:45 PM

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to lead its Expo 2020 team

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 3rd February, 2020 (WAM) – India’s organising team preparing for its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai has a new leadership.

Navdeep Singh Suri, a recipient of the UAE's Order of Zayed II honour who was until very recently India’s Ambassador to the UAE, has assumed the responsibility of his country’s Co-Chair of the Expo 2020 Dubai Committee.

"We hope to curate some wonderful content that will showcase our country’s achievements and diversity at the India Pavilion," Suri told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

After he took charge of his new responsibility, Dr. Sangita Reddy, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FICCI, said, "I look forward to his [Suri’s] valuable inputs to help showcase our nation’s strength and achievements at the Indian pavilion.

"

FICCI is the industry partner of the Indian government for its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Suri responded that he looks forward to working closely with Dr. Reddy’s team to "display a stellar Indian presence" at the upcoming landmark event.

Suri has been one of the foremost Arabists in India’s diplomatic corps and was Ambassador in Egypt and High Commissioner in Australia in addition to his most recent tenure in Abu Dhabi.

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Service in September last year, Suri became Distinguished Fellow and Director of the Centre for New Economic Diplomacy at the Observer Research Foundation here.

Related Topics

India Australia Chambers Of Commerce Egypt UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi New Delhi February September 2020 Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

4 minutes ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.