India's Home Secretary Says COVID-19 Cases Still High

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 28th July, 2021 (WAM) – India’s Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today warned state governments that while the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases countrywide "is a matter of satisfaction, the absolute case numbers are still significantly high."

In a detailed letter to Chief Secretaries of all states and Administrators of union territories Bhalla said that "therefore, there is no room for complacency and the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated."

In a separate communication to states and union territories in his capacity as Chairman of the National Executive Committee, Bhalla said all containment measures under India’s Disaster Management Act to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, which have been in force through his earlier order at the end of June, will continue till August-end.

Since India is approaching a season of festivals, Bhalla cautioned states that there is absolute need to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all crowded places. He advised states to follow a five-fold strategy for effective management of the pandemic: test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a major new effort to enhance accountability at the state level, Bhalla said officers in charge should be held personally responsible for any laxity in the enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

