International Day Of Human Fraternity Recognises UAE’s Contributions To Promoting Coexistence: Saqr Ghobash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), stressed that the UAE’s celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity is a testament to its pioneering role in promoting tolerance and coexistence.

“The fifth anniversary of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in the UAE coincides with the day that embodies its inspiring and leading role and constitutes an international recognition and appreciation of its tireless efforts to spread the values and concepts of coexistence and fraternity among peoples,” Ghobash said.

He also highlighted the keenness of the UAE, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to promote the values of tolerance, being one of the country’s key principles since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Ghobash noted that the Human Fraternity Document was signed in the UAE on 4th February, 2019, which inspired the United Nations General Assembly to proclaim that day as the International Day of Human Fraternity soon after.

