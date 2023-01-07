(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) BASRA, 6th January, 2023 (WAM) – Hosts Iraq and Oman ended the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup's opener in an expected draw today at the Basra International Stadium amidst high turnout.

The tournament opened earlier today in the presence of the heads of Gulf football federations.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, also attended the opening match as Iraq stages the tournament for the first time since 1979.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar are also taking part in the eight-team tournament which runs until Jan. 19. The entire tournament is being played in the city of Basra with the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium as the second of the two venues.