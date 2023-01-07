UrduPoint.com

Iraq 0-0 Oman In Arabian Gulf Cup's Opener

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) BASRA, 6th January, 2023 (WAM) – Hosts Iraq and Oman ended the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup's opener in an expected draw today at the Basra International Stadium amidst high turnout.

The tournament opened earlier today in the presence of the heads of Gulf football federations.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, also attended the opening match as Iraq stages the tournament for the first time since 1979.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar are also taking part in the eight-team tournament which runs until Jan. 19. The entire tournament is being played in the city of Basra with the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium as the second of the two venues.

Related Topics

Football Iraq UAE Kuwait Oman FIFA Qatar Basra Bahrain Saudi Arabia January Olympics

Recent Stories

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

31 minutes ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

53 minutes ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

53 minutes ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

54 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED10 bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED10 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.