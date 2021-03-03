UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Minister Visits Federal Court Of Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, toured the Federal Court of Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed about the "E-Trial" system, which facilitates litigation procedures and enables judges to hold court hearings and communicate with suspects in more than one prison around the country and their lawyers remotely.

The system is a key milestone in reducing the financial costs of trials while meeting judicial and public trial requirements, in line with the country’s efforts to facilitate litigation procedures and digitise government services via electronic means, which will make customers happy and improve services.

Al Badi and his delegation reviewed the services provided to customers through smart platforms and the ministry’s website, as well as via the smart applications available on App Store and Google Play and the ministry’s call centre on the free hotline 800333333, which currently offers various services, such as the "E-Authentication System" and the "Smart Lawyer System," after the closure of customers happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in line with the country’s related instructions.

Al Badi ended his tour by meeting with several lawyers, to listen to their views and feedback about the quality of services.

Related Topics

Google Lawyers Dubai Abu Dhabi Government Court

Recent Stories

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

4 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

4 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces calls on COAS

11 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement ..

19 minutes ago

PM takes notices on shortage of Cotton, its escala ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to restructu ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.