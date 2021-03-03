Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, toured the Federal Court of Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed about the "E-Trial" system, which facilitates litigation procedures and enables judges to hold court hearings and communicate with suspects in more than one prison around the country and their lawyers remotely.

The system is a key milestone in reducing the financial costs of trials while meeting judicial and public trial requirements, in line with the country’s efforts to facilitate litigation procedures and digitise government services via electronic means, which will make customers happy and improve services.

Al Badi and his delegation reviewed the services provided to customers through smart platforms and the ministry’s website, as well as via the smart applications available on App Store and Google Play and the ministry’s call centre on the free hotline 800333333, which currently offers various services, such as the "E-Authentication System" and the "Smart Lawyer System," after the closure of customers happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in line with the country’s related instructions.

Al Badi ended his tour by meeting with several lawyers, to listen to their views and feedback about the quality of services.