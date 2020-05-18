Kuwait announces 841 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Kuwait on Monday reported 841 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 15,691, while 6 deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 118.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 161 patients were in intensive care.

Al-Sanad also noted that the ministry has conducted 3,838 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted up to 248,314.