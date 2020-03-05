UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases, Total To 58

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Kuwait confirms two more COVID-19 cases, total to 58

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) Two Kuwaiti women were tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 58, a Kuwait Health Ministry official announced on Thursday.

According to the health ministry's Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Butheina Al-Mudhaf said that the two women had recently returned to the country from Iran.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported Dr. Al-Mudhaf as saying that the two women were admitted into intensive care earlier on Wednesday, and are receiving medical care and attention.

One of the patients is in critical condition, while the other is stable, the Kuwaiti health official noted.

Dr. Al-Mudhaf affirmed that all other quarantined cases are "stable and fine".

During the daily briefing, she went on to note that the Kuwait Health Ministry held a meeting on Wednesday to weigh out the effectiveness of precautions taken to prevent the further spread of the epidemic within the country.

