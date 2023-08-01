Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland stage 3 victory on home soil

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) Rafal Majka showed his strong form post Tour de France sealing an uphill sprint victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne today.

On a day which packed over 3,000 metres of elevation, Majka stuck with the main group of favourites on the final climb on the day from Wałbrzych to Duszniki-Zdrój (162.

3km).

Joao Almeida also finished well up in the group in 9th spot and now sits 3rd overall behind race leader Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious).

UAE Team Emirates also lead the teams classification heading into stage 4 from Strzelin to Opole (199.1km).

Majka expressed his happiness at the victory and dedicated his win for his teammates.