Majka Of UAE Team Emirates Seals Tour Of Poland Stage 3 Victory On Home Soil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) Rafal Majka showed his strong form post Tour de France sealing an uphill sprint victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne today.

On a day which packed over 3,000 metres of elevation, Majka stuck with the main group of favourites on the final climb on the day from Wałbrzych to Duszniki-Zdrój (162.

3km).

Joao Almeida also finished well up in the group in 9th spot and now sits 3rd overall behind race leader Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious).

UAE Team Emirates also lead the teams classification heading into stage 4 from Strzelin to Opole (199.1km).

Majka expressed his happiness at the victory and dedicated his win for his teammates.

