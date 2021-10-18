Maktoum bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today toured the 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything, the world’s most influential technology sourcing and networking event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event has brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 140 countries.

He was accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).

With global technological shifts exerting a significant impact on various sectors, development projects should explore how breakthrough innovations can be harnessed to improve people's lives and create new growth opportunities, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said. He also said that tapping the benefits of digital transformation is critical to accelerating sustainable development.

Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the growing importance of the event as a platform for the international technology community to connect with each other, forge partnerships and share knowledge that can help usher in a new phase of growth for the sector and create a brighter future for humanity.

He visited the pavilion of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), where he attended the launch of the new digital identity of the UAE digital government, in the presence of Talal Humaid Belhoul, Chairman of the board of Directors of TDRA, and Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA. The new identity marks the beginning of a new era of government operations that advances collaboration between various government entities to leverage the advantages brought by big data, artificial intelligence (AI), fourth industrial revolution and 5G technologies.

Later, Sheikh Maktoum visited the Saudi pavilion, where he was briefed about the participation of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and its subsidiaries. Sheikh Maktoum also visited the pavilion of Abu Dhabi Government, which is showcasing 100 of its innovative digital initiatives and projects. Thirty-one government and academic entities have a presence at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, under the theme ‘Government of The Future’.

The pavilion of Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa) was another stop on His Highness’s tour. He was briefed at the pavilion about the latest mission-critical technologies utilised by the organisation for public safety and Smart City development.

Sheikh Maktoum visited the pavilion of Dubai Digital Authority, which under the theme ‘Digitising Life in Dubai’ is hosting its public and private sector partners; the Dubai Police pavilion where he learned about the various digital services it offers; and the UAE Government Pavilion, where he was briefed by Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai, about the initiatives and programmes provided by various ministries.

During his visit to the stand of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), His Highness reviewed DEWA’s innovative projects aimed at reshaping the concept of utilities and the future of services. Pioneering services and initiatives displayed at DEWA’s pavilion include the Virtual Reality Training Simulator for Distribution Network Switches and Operations, GIS Advanced Analytics & Decision-Making Apps, and the Drone Flight Hub system (Flying Eagle).

Sheikh Maktoum visited the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation’s (PCFC) stand, where he was briefed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of PCFC and Director-General of Dubai Customs, on the organisation’s smart projects showcased at the exhibition. Innovations from Dubai Customs presented at the event include I-box smart lockers for safekeeping transit passengers’ uncleared precious cargo and the Smart Inspection table, which helps passengers have more privacy and minimise inspection time.

He also visited the stand of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, where he was briefed by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai about his organisation’s innovative projects and services.