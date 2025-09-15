- Home
Mansoor Bin Mohammed Launches Design Challenge To Impart New Visual Identity For DSC Reflecting Dubai’s Sporting Vision
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today launched a challenge allowing designers and creatives residing in the UAE the opportunity to design a new visual identity for the DSC that resonates with Dubai’s standing as a prime global sporting destination while symbolising the city’s vibrant spirit and its futuristic vision for sports.
“In Dubai, we are always looking for ideas that reflect our identity, passion, ambitions and aspirations. And that is why we invite all those with creative ideas and novel perspectives in the country to participate in the challenge of designing a new identity for the Dubai Sports Council. This new visual identity for DSC will further enhance Dubai’s presence on the global sports scene and consolidate its position as one of the world’s most attractive and dynamic cities for athletes and sporting events,” H.H. Sheikh Mansoor stated.
H.H. Sheikh Mansoor added: “We want a DSC identity that represents Dubai’s sporting ethos, an identity that we can be proud of, one that expresses Dubai’s vision for sports in the next phase along with our efforts to enhance its competitiveness and leadership, capitalise on its promising opportunities, and invest in supporting and preparing young sports talent.”
Entries to the Dubai Sports Council’s identity design challenge will be accepted from 15 to 30 September through the official website (https://logocompetition.
dubaisc.ae/). Only one entry is permitted per individual or team, with the ultimate aim of extending the opportunity to the widest possible pool of creatives across the country. Artificial Intelligence-powered tools may be used in the design process, provided explicit disclosure is made in the submission form.
The Dubai Sports Council has earmarked a cash prize of AED100,000 for the winning design, encouraging creative talent to come up with pioneering and innovative entries.
The challenge will allow both individual and group submissions. The design must embody Dubai’s vision for the future of sports while inspiring athletes and audiences locally and internationally. It must be suitable for use in digital and print media, conducive to large-scale products and facilities as well as small applications, and seamlessly adaptable to both horizontal and vertical formats, while maintaining a consistent identity.
Four main criteria have been identified for evaluating entries submitted as part of the challenge, namely, the relevance to Dubai's sporting vision, originality and creativity, attractiveness and flexibility in applications, and the ability to be scaled up or down and reproduced in high quality.
The winner of the best design will be honoured during an official ceremony organised by the Dubai Sports Council, and the winning design will be rolled out across all digital platforms, applications, publications and events.
