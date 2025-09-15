- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in Extraordinary GCC & Emergency Arab-Isla ..
Mansour Bin Zayed Participates On Behalf Of UAE President In Extraordinary GCC & Emergency Arab-Islamic Summits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation to the Extraordinary Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, which were inaugurated today by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.
With the participation of a number of leaders of Gulf, Arab, and Islamic states, along with their heads of government, representatives, and relevant Arab and Islamic organisations, the two summits convened to discuss the Israeli aggression against Qatari territory.
The UAE delegation included H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.
In a statement distributed during the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, the UAE reaffirmed its full support for the sisterly State of Qatar in confronting the treacherous Israeli aggression against its territory and in all measures it may take to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The UAE emphasised the importance of upholding international law and respecting state sovereignty as the means to deter Israel and achieve peace. It also stressed that Qatar is not standing alone and that the united voice of Arab and Islamic countries today must lead to change.
“The region is currently facing a dangerous phase of instability and rapid changes, requiring increased coordination and cooperation among our countries to maintain regional stability, security, and to achieve development and prosperity for our nations and peoples,” added the statement.
"As the world has witnessed the brutal bombardment of the Qatari capital, Doha, by Israel on the ninth of September of this year—an act that constitutes aggression and a blatant violation of international law, including the charters of the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League, and a grave violation of the sovereignty of a fellow Islamic and Arab member state, as well as a dangerous escalation threatening regional and international peace and security—the UAE, at the moment of this blatant attack, condemned it in the strongest terms, deeming it an irresponsible escalation.
The UAE expressed full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar, its leadership and people, and extended sincere condolences over the martyrdom of a member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force as a result of the brutal Israeli assault.”
The UAE stressed that this reckless escalation by Israel, accompanied by repeated threats of annexing Palestinian land and aggression against neighbouring states, undermines efforts to achieve lasting peace and regional stability. It exacerbates cycles of violence, extremism, and chaos at a time when the region is in urgent need of a ceasefire, dialogue, and de-escalation.
In its statement, the UAE called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and stop these barbaric aggressions. "This continued aggressive approach demonstrates a reckless disregard for regional stability, driving the area toward heightened tension and escalation. Without a firm and deterrent international stance, these indiscriminate attacks will have grave repercussions for regional and international peace and security, establishing a situation that cannot be tolerated or ignored.
The UAE confirmed in its statement that the security of the GCC states is indivisible, and that the country stands fully and firmly with the sisterly State of Qatar. “May God protect Qatar—its leadership and people—and safeguard the Gulf states," reads the UAE statement.
Finally, the UAE expressed its gratitude and appreciation to all those who contributed to preparing for this important summit. “The UAE hopes to move beyond the current challenges facing the region, de-escalate tensions, and restore calm, ultimately ensuring that security, peace, and stability prevail for all."
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab, Hassan Zahid reach settlement in abduction case
Bridging ideas and policy, PIDE opens doors to new scholars
UAE participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Bahrain
Kohat police's swift action in murder case
Islamabad registers 165 FIRs in crackdown on traffic violations
Latest water flow data released for rivers & barrages
PHA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)
Over 748,074 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations
DIG office resolves 1,341 complaints in Sep
Turkiye Consul General calls on PA Speaker
Wolvaardt promises attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan
DCT Abu Dhabi leads global efforts to safeguard heritage
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in Extraordinary GCC & Emergency Arab-Isla ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Bahrain49 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi leads global efforts to safeguard heritage1 hour ago
-
Emir of Qatar inaugurates emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, stresses determination to confront Israeli ..1 hour ago
-
MBRSC to host first Space Science Connect event2 hours ago
-
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August2 hours ago
-
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists3 hours ago
-
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advance strategic coopera ..3 hours ago
-
GCC Supreme Council holds extraordinary session in Doha3 hours ago
-
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international delegation3 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE President to extraordina ..3 hours ago
-
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment3 hours ago