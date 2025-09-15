Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in Extraordinary GCC & Emergency Arab-Islamic summits

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation to the Extraordinary Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, which were inaugurated today by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.

With the participation of a number of leaders of Gulf, Arab, and Islamic states, along with their heads of government, representatives, and relevant Arab and Islamic organisations, the two summits convened to discuss the Israeli aggression against Qatari territory.

The UAE delegation included H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.

In a statement distributed during the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, the UAE reaffirmed its full support for the sisterly State of Qatar in confronting the treacherous Israeli aggression against its territory and in all measures it may take to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The UAE emphasised the importance of upholding international law and respecting state sovereignty as the means to deter Israel and achieve peace. It also stressed that Qatar is not standing alone and that the united voice of Arab and Islamic countries today must lead to change.

“The region is currently facing a dangerous phase of instability and rapid changes, requiring increased coordination and cooperation among our countries to maintain regional stability, security, and to achieve development and prosperity for our nations and peoples,” added the statement.

"As the world has witnessed the brutal bombardment of the Qatari capital, Doha, by Israel on the ninth of September of this year—an act that constitutes aggression and a blatant violation of international law, including the charters of the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League, and a grave violation of the sovereignty of a fellow Islamic and Arab member state, as well as a dangerous escalation threatening regional and international peace and security—the UAE, at the moment of this blatant attack, condemned it in the strongest terms, deeming it an irresponsible escalation.

The UAE expressed full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar, its leadership and people, and extended sincere condolences over the martyrdom of a member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force as a result of the brutal Israeli assault.”

The UAE stressed that this reckless escalation by Israel, accompanied by repeated threats of annexing Palestinian land and aggression against neighbouring states, undermines efforts to achieve lasting peace and regional stability. It exacerbates cycles of violence, extremism, and chaos at a time when the region is in urgent need of a ceasefire, dialogue, and de-escalation.

In its statement, the UAE called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and stop these barbaric aggressions. "This continued aggressive approach demonstrates a reckless disregard for regional stability, driving the area toward heightened tension and escalation. Without a firm and deterrent international stance, these indiscriminate attacks will have grave repercussions for regional and international peace and security, establishing a situation that cannot be tolerated or ignored.

The UAE confirmed in its statement that the security of the GCC states is indivisible, and that the country stands fully and firmly with the sisterly State of Qatar. “May God protect Qatar—its leadership and people—and safeguard the Gulf states," reads the UAE statement.

Finally, the UAE expressed its gratitude and appreciation to all those who contributed to preparing for this important summit. “The UAE hopes to move beyond the current challenges facing the region, de-escalate tensions, and restore calm, ultimately ensuring that security, peace, and stability prevail for all."