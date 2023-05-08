Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of UAE Fatwa Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today received Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and members of the council, at Qasr Al Watan.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour was briefed about work and plans of the council that aim at spreading the tolerant values of islam and enhancing the culture of coexistence and tolerance in the UAE and around the world, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and its far-sighted vision in this regard.

Sheikh Mansour praised the Council for its pioneering efforts in promoting true religious values, fostering human fraternity, and promoting solidarity among peoples of diverse religions and cultures.

He extended his best wishes for success to the Chairman of the Council and its members.

A number of the council members and officials attended the meeting.