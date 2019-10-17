MBRF, UNDP to launch 2019 ‘Global Knowledge Index’, ‘Future of Knowledge Foresight Report’

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, are gearing up to launch the 2019 editions of the Global Knowledge Index and Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, both part of the Knowledge Project.

The findings of both projects are set to be announced at the Knowledge Summit 2019, which the MBRF will be organising for the sixth year in a row on 19th and 20th November 2019.

The two organisations are working on the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report in collaboration with global assurance, tax, and consulting services provider, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to be an extension of the Global Knowledge Index.

The MBRF CEO, Jamal bin Huwaireb, underlined the importance of the Global Knowledge Index and Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, which offer a powerful reference tool for countries around the world to study the state of knowledge in their respective communities, and discover recommendations that help them build knowledge-based societies that can overcome the challenges of the future and ensure sustainable development.

The two parties are also working on this year’s edition of the Global Knowledge Index, which examines the state of knowledge in countries around the world.

Dr. Hany Torky, Director of the Knowledge Project at the UNDP, explained that the teams working on the Index and the Report include prominent experts and academics from around the world, and are working to track and calculate the findings of this year’s Index. The Global Knowledge Index seeks to present a qualitative diagnosis of the state of knowledge around the world, while the Report offers an analysis of the Future of Knowledge Foresight model, as well as recommendations for building knowledge economies.

The Future of Knowledge Foresight Report 2018 surveyed 20 countries, including the top five countries in the Global Knowledge Index, among others, analysing data from 150 million digital sources using 16 programming languages. Its findings revealed that the UAE is one of seven nations to lead the world in terms of knowledge in the near future.

The Global Knowledge Index 2018 saw the UAE advance six ranks compared to the previous year, to the 19th place, making it the first in the Arab World and second on an international scale in the "Economy" sector.