UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MBRF, UNDP To Launch 2019 ‘Global Knowledge Index’, ‘Future Of Knowledge Foresight Report’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

MBRF, UNDP to launch 2019 ‘Global Knowledge Index’, ‘Future of Knowledge Foresight Report’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, are gearing up to launch the 2019 editions of the Global Knowledge Index and Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, both part of the Knowledge Project.

The findings of both projects are set to be announced at the Knowledge Summit 2019, which the MBRF will be organising for the sixth year in a row on 19th and 20th November 2019.

The two organisations are working on the Future of Knowledge Foresight Report in collaboration with global assurance, tax, and consulting services provider, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to be an extension of the Global Knowledge Index.

The MBRF CEO, Jamal bin Huwaireb, underlined the importance of the Global Knowledge Index and Future of Knowledge Foresight Report, which offer a powerful reference tool for countries around the world to study the state of knowledge in their respective communities, and discover recommendations that help them build knowledge-based societies that can overcome the challenges of the future and ensure sustainable development.

The two parties are also working on this year’s edition of the Global Knowledge Index, which examines the state of knowledge in countries around the world.

Dr. Hany Torky, Director of the Knowledge Project at the UNDP, explained that the teams working on the Index and the Report include prominent experts and academics from around the world, and are working to track and calculate the findings of this year’s Index. The Global Knowledge Index seeks to present a qualitative diagnosis of the state of knowledge around the world, while the Report offers an analysis of the Future of Knowledge Foresight model, as well as recommendations for building knowledge economies.

The Future of Knowledge Foresight Report 2018 surveyed 20 countries, including the top five countries in the Global Knowledge Index, among others, analysing data from 150 million digital sources using 16 programming languages. Its findings revealed that the UAE is one of seven nations to lead the world in terms of knowledge in the near future.

The Global Knowledge Index 2018 saw the UAE advance six ranks compared to the previous year, to the 19th place, making it the first in the Arab World and second on an international scale in the "Economy" sector.

Related Topics

World UAE Rashid Lead November 2018 2019 Undp From Top Million Arab

Recent Stories

Yazagi Appointed as Head of Syria Gov't Delegation ..

59 seconds ago

Shahid Afridi says JUI-F chief should give time to ..

35 minutes ago

Export of gems, jewellery to China can benefit eco ..

1 minute ago

Venezuelan Constituent Assembly's Head Wants Oppos ..

1 minute ago

UK Lawmakers Agree to Discuss, Vote on Brexit Deal ..

1 minute ago

Russia's FSB Has No Serious Conflicts With IT Comp ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.