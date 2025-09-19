OGDCL Starts Gas, Condensate Production At Soagri North-1 Well
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
OGDCL has started producing 14 million cubic feet of gas and 430 barrels of condensate per day from the Soagri North-1 well in Attock, linking the supply to the SNGPL network to reduce energy imports.
ATTOCK :(Urdupoint/Pakistanpoint New-Sept 19th,2025) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has commenced gas and condensate production from the Soagri North-1 well, a significant addition to Pakistan’s domestic energy supply.
According to an OGDCL spokesperson, the well is producing around 14 million cubic feet of gas and 430 barrels of condensate per day. The company has laid a 14-kilometer pipeline to connect the gas output to the Dhakni processing plant.
The extracted gas has been integrated into the SNGPL distribution network. OGDCL holds a 100 percent working interest in the Soagri exploration license, and the new production is expected to help conserve valuable foreign exchange by reducing reliance on energy imports.
