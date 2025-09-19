Open Menu

EU Approves 'statement Of Intent' To Cut Emissions Up To 72.5% By 2035

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 2035

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) EU climate ministers on Thursday agreed to send a "statement of intent" to the UN, outlining what climate goal the EU eventually hopes to approve.

With member states divided into more or less ambitious camps in relation to a decision on the 2035 climate target set under the Paris Agreement, so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra told reporters the EU "will confront” New York next week with a statement of intent establishing a target range between 66.

25 percent and 72.5 percent for 2035, compared to 1990 levels.

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra defended the bloc's record. "If you zoom out, you can find that we continue to be amongst the absolutely most ambitious on the global stage," he said.

He expressed confidence in delivering a “clear and strong position” before COP30 but noted the bloc needs more time to formalise decisions.

The UN had urged countries to bring updated climate plans to its General Assembly next week, seeking to revive global momentum to tackle climate change.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Paris New York Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

1 hour ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

1 hour ago
 Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

1 hour ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

2 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

2 hours ago
vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

13 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East