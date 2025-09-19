Hamdan Bin Mohammed Names New CEO Of Real Estate Regulatory Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) In his capacity as the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No.
(73) of 2025, transferring Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Saleh Al Shehi from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and appointing him as Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).
This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.
