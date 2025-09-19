Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Names New CEO Of Real Estate Regulatory Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) In his capacity as the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No.

(73) of 2025, transferring Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Saleh Al Shehi from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and appointing him as Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

